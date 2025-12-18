Karlyn reacts to the new Animal Farm movie trailer, everyone in the project deserves to be cancelled

I watched the trailer for the upcoming Animal Farm adaptation, and it is a complete ideological inversion of Orwell’s book.

Animal Farm was written as a warning. It is an anti-communist allegory about how revolutionary movements promise equality and inevitably collapse into tyranny, corruption, and elite rule. The trailer does the opposite. It reframes the story as a playful, sarcastic, pro-collective cartoon where the animals’ rebellion is treated as morally correct, funny, and empowering.

The tone is wrong. The message is wrong. The pigs are no longer a warning sign. The slogans are no longer traps. Lines that were meant to expose how language is used to manipulate and control are treated like inspirational messaging. The story’s entire purpose has been stripped out.

What makes this worse is the release date. The film is being released on May Day, an international communist holiday. That detail matters. This is not a neutral adaptation. It is ideological signaling.

I also address the role of Angel Studios. A studio many people believed was resistant to cultural capture greenlit a film that takes one of the most famous anti-communist texts ever written and flips its meaning entirely.

This is not a misunderstanding of Orwell. It is a deliberate rewrite.