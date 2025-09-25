Karlyn's work exposing the left featured on Infowars with Harrison Smith

This week was a breakthrough moment for me. My work exposing the far left’s plans for May Day 2028 — a coordinated mass general strike designed to cripple American society — was played on Infowars by host Harrison Smith to a massive audience. For years, I’ve been screaming into the void about what I’ve seen inside Democratic Socialists of America trainings: salting strategies, job pipelines into critical industries like Amazon, Starbucks, groceries, airlines, autos, and education, all aimed at seizing union power and preparing for a revolutionary event.

To finally have someone with a huge platform take it seriously was emotional. I’ve been at this for years. My community has been with me, watching these trainings, documenting what the left says behind closed doors, and warning that they are running the same color revolution playbook they’ve used worldwide. And now people are listening.

I’m grateful to see new faces here, on Substack, and in the streams. I don’t rely on spin — I show you the primary source evidence straight from their own trainings. Because the only way we’re going to win this fight is by understanding our enemy exactly as they are, not as we’ve been told they are. That’s why I do this work, and why I’m not stopping now.