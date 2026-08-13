Leftist Abortion Doctors Openly Discuss Using Telehealth To Illegally Prescribe Abortion Pills (Exclusive)

Think you’ve banned abortion in some places?
Think again.
Leftist abortion doctors are illegally using telehealth (zoom calls) to prescribe and send abortion pills in the mail to women where abortion has been banned.
They are coordinating in Signal groups.
This is from a presentation in June 2026 where they openly discuss how they are using technology to support a pro-abortion agenda. I watched this on stream the other day.
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