Julie Setele (they/them) is a librarian and teacher at Buffalo State University.

On November 9, 2025, I recorded Julie explaining her “Teaching Social Justice Through Zines” course at Buffalo State University, where she indoctrinates students into leftist ideology by having them create leftist propaganda.

She admits she does this without the administration fully knowing what she’s doing.

She also explains that the course she’s teaching wouldn’t be allowed if she started it now with Trump in office, but since she started it before then, the University allowed her to do it.

Here’s the highlight reel from her talk:

Just so I can’t be accused of editing Julie out of context, here is the full recording of Julie’s talk, as she gave it, with nothing edited out.

Here’s some additional information about the class. This was the zine syllabus (it’s meant to be printed and folded)

Here’s what the top part says, turned right side up:

Here’s the full syllabus:

Lib389 2025 Fa Syllabus Accessible 308KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here is the zine project description:

Lib389 2025 Fa Social Justice Zine Project 253KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here are some of the zines Julie has on her personal website:

