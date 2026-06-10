Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Leftists get PISSED when they find out I'm secretly recording their private meeting.
Suffah, leftists!
Jun 10, 2026
Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko
Decode the Left is the only anti-communist platform built on thousands of hours inside the radical left’s inner circles. Karlyn Borysenko infiltrates their meetings, collects their materials, decodes their language, and exposes their ideas.Decode the Left is the only anti-communist platform built on thousands of hours inside the radical left’s inner circles. Karlyn Borysenko infiltrates their meetings, collects their materials, decodes their language, and exposes their ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes