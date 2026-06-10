Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

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Leftists get PISSED when they find out I'm secretly recording their private meeting.

Suffah, leftists!
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Jun 10, 2026

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