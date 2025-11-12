Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Transcript

Leftists librarians are subverting ICE and law enforcement at SUNY Buffalo State University

Kind of seems illegal
Karlyn Borysenko
Nov 12, 2025

When I infiltrated the Zine Librarians unConference this week, I recorded a librarian from SUNY Buffalo State University discussing how the university police are holding “ICE drills” on campus.

They seem to be trying to subvert ICE and law enforcement.

I’ve reached out to SUNY Buffalo State and to the SUNY system for comment or another explanation and they have yet to get back to me.

Learn more about this story here.

Discussion about this video

