Last week, we found out that Santa Ono will be leaving his role as the President of the University of Michigan to take the top job at the University of Florida.

Given that the University of Michigan has been a hotbed of student activism and DEI, this should have concerned anyone who saw the leader as someone to lead a college in a so-called “anti-woke” state of Florida.

But

assured us everything was fine.

I spent about ten years working in higher education, even meeting Santa Ono before he took on his first presidency about a decade ago.

I also have community members in very high-ranking positions at the University of Michigan, and knew that Ono had not eliminated DEI at the University.

Two days ago, my suspicions were confirmed when I recorded a “gender and sexuality” librarian at the University (why does that role even exist if DEI is crushed?) openly discussing pushing back on the Trump mandates around DEI and organizing with librarians and faculty on campus to do so.

They also discussed organizing with students on campus to resist Trump. See for yourself:

So, I have questions:

Why are there still obvious DEI roles like a gender and sexuality librarian at the University?

Why are they capable of openly organizing faculty and students to defy federal mandates?

Why is Christopher Rufo trying to make the public think this isn’t happening?

Why can’t we just tell the truth about what’s going on and confront the problem instead of sticking our heads in the sand?

I suspect many of these questions will go unanswered. But I’ll keep listening and recording.

