Decode The Left is a strategic intelligence platform that exposes far-left extremism using their own materials—documents, videos, internal trainings, activist guides, and more. We collect and analyze primary source content directly from radical organizations and break it down into actionable insights for the public, the media, and institutional leaders.

Learn More About Decode The Left

If you value my work, please consider a $8/month or $80/year subscription. I’m funded entirely by you.

Subscribe to Support My Work

Concerned about this weekend’s riots in LA? You haven’t seen anything yet. Mass events are planned nationwide this coming weekend.

And per usual, I’ll take you inside the organizing. This is a rare public SPY STREAM that is available for everyone, regardless of supporter status.

I will be streaming tonight’s leftist organizing meeting for this weekend’s No Kings protest live starting around 7:45pm eastern. Come join us on YouTube. You can also find me streaming on Rumble or X / Twitter.