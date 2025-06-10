LIVE COVERAGE: Inside Two Live No Kings Protests Organizing Calls
See what the left says when they think you're not listening.
Decode The Left is a strategic intelligence platform that exposes far-left extremism using their own materials—documents, videos, internal trainings, activist guides, and more. We collect and analyze primary source content directly from radical organizations and break it down into actionable insights for the public, the media, and institutional leaders.
We’re continuing our coverage of the No Kings protest organizing calls tonight, with a double feature. First, we will watch a town hall with prominent Democrat and progressive voices. Then we’ll watch a “Know Your Rights” training by the ACLU.
This is a rare public spy stream available to everyone, regardless of their supporter status.
I will be streaming tonight’s leftist organizing meeting for this weekend’s No Kings protest live starting around 7:45pm eastern. Come join us on YouTube. You can also find me streaming on Rumble or X / Twitter.
