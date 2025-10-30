Live Interview with Chandler Tonight
Tune in at 8pm eastern time to hear from the leftist activist
Chandler Patey has become nationally known for allegedly hosting an Antifa safe house in Portland.
Who is he? What does he believe? Is he really in Antifa? What’s the deal with the safe house? Why are he and his comrades protesting ICE?
Find out tonight. I will be interviewing Chandler live at 8pm eastern time.
