Mass General Strike In The Next Six Months?

This former Democratic Congresswoman thinks so.
Oct 01, 2025
Former Democrat Congresswoman Marie Newman says to expect a mass general strike to cripple the economy within the next six months as a “practice strike” leading up to the “whopper” in 2028.

She says Democrats in Congress support this idea.

This just happened live outside of the Broadview ICE Facility in Chicago, the same one that has been sieged by Antifa for days.

This was broadcast live on lefty news outlet Status Coop News.

