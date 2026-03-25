🚨 SPY STREAM STARTS AT 5:30PM EASTERN 🚨

Supporters Only. Join for $8/month or $80/year to access.

THE LARGEST SPY STREAM SO FAR THIS YEAR

Tonight, there are not one, not two, but THREE live leftist organizing calls happening back to back and overlapping with each other. We’ll try to hit as much of it as we can and see what they’re planning behind closed doors.

We’ll be getting started around 5:30pm eastern time. I don’t expect the event to last more than a few hours.

Find the link to join below.

Supporters get exclusive access to the stream and intel. Info is below the paywall. Unlock it now by supporting my work for $8/month or $80/year.

Anything can happen on SPY STREAM. No script. No censors. Just the truth—as they tell it when they think no one’s listening. But keep in mind we must be flexible. Events can be canceled or cut short. We could get kicked out. There may be technical difficulties. Live is live. But most of the time, everything goes completely according to plan.

Let’s go behind enemy lines.

See you inside. Link available to supporters below.