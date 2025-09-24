Militant Trans Socialist Asks: "At What Point Do We Arm Up?" (Exclusive)
Exclusive footage from my coverage of the Revolutionary Socialism Conference.
On September 6-7, 2025, I went undercover at the Revolutionary Socialism 2025 Conference. This is exclusive reporting you won’t find anywhere else.
In this exclusive clip from the Revolutionary Socialism conference, I recorded an obviously trans member of the Seattle Revolutionary Socialists asking the following:
“At what point do we arm up?”
This occurred during the discussion portion of an anti-ICE organizing session.
