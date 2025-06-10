More Than 1,800 Leftist Protests This Weekend According To Organizers
Inside the No Kings Organizing Call
Decode The Left is a strategic intelligence platform that exposes far-left extremism using their own materials—documents, videos, internal trainings, activist guides, and more. We collect and analyze primary source content directly from radical organizations and break it down into actionable insights for the public, the media, and institutional leaders.
If you value my work, please consider a $8/month or $80/year subscription. I’m funded entirely by you.
Last night, I recorded a live organizing meeting of the progressive left. Leah Goldberg, co-director of Indivisible and a leader of this weekend’s No Kings protest, revealed there are over 1,800 events planned nationwide. That’s a lot of potential for trouble.
Want to know what’s coming? I will be streaming their internal organizing calls all week.
Watch the radical left in real time.
Follow on YouTube, X, or Rumble to catch the next drop.
Watch the full SPY STREAM here:
Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Join me LIVE for streams on YouTube and Rumble, Monday-Friday at 5pm ET and Saturdays at 6pm ET for Socialism Saturday—your front-row seat to the far-left agenda.
Support My Work and Help Me Expose the Far Left
I’m 100% funded by you via small donations and with the help of a volunteer community to spread the word. If you don’t support my work, it won’t happen. Learn how here.
There's an AFT sponsored protest a mile from our place @ City Hall, population 31,000. We lived here for a long while & some protesters may know me. During the St. Louis mayhem of 2020, our Target & small businesses were on their hit list. Cops sealed the area off - whew!! I've only seen one Antifa spray painted symbol since 2020 on the bike trail.
Way back when, I joined a local Indivisible FB group during the Obama era, & threw the BS flags about race/nazis, public schools & unions 2015-2020. There were a couple of members who loved Bob Avakian's Maoist ideology & recommended a Youtube video - I was clueless. Since I left FB, Bob now makes sense & my mouth is shut - haha!
Thanks for all you do!! See ya on the stream!
P