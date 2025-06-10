Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paula M's avatar
Paula M
14h

There's an AFT sponsored protest a mile from our place @ City Hall, population 31,000. We lived here for a long while & some protesters may know me. During the St. Louis mayhem of 2020, our Target & small businesses were on their hit list. Cops sealed the area off - whew!! I've only seen one Antifa spray painted symbol since 2020 on the bike trail.

Way back when, I joined a local Indivisible FB group during the Obama era, & threw the BS flags about race/nazis, public schools & unions 2015-2020. There were a couple of members who loved Bob Avakian's Maoist ideology & recommended a Youtube video - I was clueless. Since I left FB, Bob now makes sense & my mouth is shut - haha!

Thanks for all you do!! See ya on the stream!

P

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karlyn Borysenko
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture