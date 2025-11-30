Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas William Gruber's avatar
Thomas William Gruber
6h

Antifa is a pro-communist, "anti-fascist" political group that actually enabled the Nazi party to come to power. But fascists and communists are just two sides of the same coin, black fascists and red fascists . Antifa will not "Live Free" under communism or Islam. Islam will slaughter the leftists just like after the Shah was deposed in Iran.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Karlyn Borysenko and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karlyn Borysenko
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture