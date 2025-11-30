My work exposing the far left is 100% independently funded by people like you. If you want to continue to read stories like this that no one else is covering, please consider funding it for $8/month or $80/year.

MBTA Distro, an Antifa group in Boston, recently promoted the launch of a new website on their IG for everyone that hates the government and capitalism and wants to see it all burn down.

“Live Free is a new counter-information site based in the Northeast of the so-called USA, reporting on local direct action and counter-repression efforts. We are primarily geographically focused on the so-called regions of New England and update New York.”

“Our main goal with this site is to provide a place to submit communiques and reports on radical direct actions that would be dangerous to publish through more aboveground channels.”

As of this publication, the most recent video posted on the site is a video that encourages people to slash the tires of ICE and the Police with an ice pick:

The text reads:

do not try this at home! an ice pick is faster, quieter, and easier than you might think. volume up to hear it. wear gloves. you can do this! we were scared too, we didn’t know how ’til we tried, but it’s actually very basic. you don’t have to be an anarchist. we’re just regular people sick of watching nypd and ice brutalize people, watching crowds surround a vehicle and nobody doing anything. we’ve seen reports of it done recently in chicago, north carolina, and rochester, NY. come on NYC, this is the least we can do! scared to try in broad daylight? try it at night. as always, take the appropriate precautions to cover yourself and your tracks, e.g. see the shoe prints in the snow? don’t do that, toss the shoes if you do.

