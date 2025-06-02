TLDR: My latest book, Alice in Queerland is available on Amazon now. Members of the Red Menace Collective can claim their complimentary digital copy here.

A few months ago, I released the short story Alice in Queerland to members of the Red Menace Collective. It was an experiment to openly mock the queer and gender movement using the classic story Alice in Wonderland.

To celebrate the start of Pride Month, I’ve revised and expanded the story and published it as the latest book release.

It’s now available in paperback and Kindle on Amazon.

A darkly satirical reimagining of Lewis Carroll's classic for the modern era.



When thirteen-year-old Alice asks a forbidden question in her increasingly ideology-driven middle school, she discovers that curiosity has become a crime. One innocent inquiry: "What is a woman?" sends her tumbling down a rabbit hole into a surreal world where language is violence, identity is fluid, and everyone must constantly apologize for existing.

In this twisted Wonderland, Alice encounters:

Workshop facilitators who teach students to "unbecome" themselves

A Mad Hatter hosting an eternal tea party of deconstructed reality

Shape-shifters in a forest where being certain about anything is considered toxic

A drag queen ruling over a garden of severed heads that never stop apologizing

Tribunals where asking questions is prosecuted as thoughtcrime

Guided by a mysterious Cheshire Cat who speaks in riddles about power and performance, Alice must navigate a world where up is problematic, down is relative, and the only acceptable truth is that there is no truth.



Perfect for readers who enjoyed:

Brave New World by Aldous Huxley

The Giver by Lois Lowry

Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury

Alice in Queerland is a provocative fable about maintaining your identity in a world determined to deconstruct it. Part social commentary, part fantasy adventure, this unflinching satire asks uncomfortable questions about our current cultural moment.

