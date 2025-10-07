Proof the White House has NO CLUE how ANTIFA is funded.

During a White House press briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about RICO charges and whether the government is investigating who funds Antifa. Her answer was unbelievable — she said they’re “kickstarting” an investigation, involving the FBI, Homeland Security, and even the Treasury Department.

That told me everything I needed to know: they have absolutely no idea what’s going on. They’re just now trying to figure out how Antifa is funded — years into the problem — when the answer has been sitting right in front of them the whole time.

Yes, I do know more than the government on this. I’ve been undercover in Antifa and far-left spaces for three years. I’ve watched their meetings, read their internal documents, and followed their networks. I didn’t need an “advisory committee” or a “task force.” The information is public if you actually bother to look.

Antifa is not funded by Soros, the CCP, or NGOs. They are funded through mutual aid — small cash donations, supply drives, and local networks that share gear, food, and funds off the books. They even brag about it on sites like CrimethInc and AnarchistNews. They are self-sustaining, decentralized, and impossible to “defund” in the way the government imagines.

And this is why the left keeps winning. The far left operates openly and effectively, while the right — including Trump’s own advisors — still treats this like a political talking point instead of an organized revolutionary movement. The FBI hasn’t infiltrated Antifa. They haven’t studied it. And because of that, Antifa is operating unopposed in cities like Portland, Chicago, and New York.

The left isn’t the biggest obstacle to saving the country — the right’s incompetence is. Until conservatives start understanding the enemy they’re fighting, the far left will keep outmaneuvering them.

That’s why Decode the Left exists — because I actually watch, read, and document what they’re doing instead of making excuses or waiting for government bureaucrats to “catch up.”