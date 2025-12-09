Queer Militants Discussing Making / Distributing DIY Trans Hormones in Secretly Recorded Clip
Recorded at the Howard Zinn Book Fair on December 7, 2025
Appreciate my work? Please support it. I’m 100% funded by people like you.
This weekend, I got kicked out of the Howard Zinn Book Fair in San Francisco while I was undercover.
Why?
Because I was recording a trans liberation session where they talked about manufacturing and distributing their own DIY trans hormones to fight the fascists.
Listen:
You can find the full presentation recording here:
Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.