Race, Gender, Queer, Abortions, Etc...: How Everything The Left Does Is About Abolishing Capitalism.

Every issue on the modern left runs through the same ideological filter: capitalism.

In this clip, I break down how left-wing activists reduce every political, cultural, and social issue to an anti-capitalist framework. Race, gender, climate change, abortion, queer theory, policing, ICE, the military, Israel and Palestine, unions, religion, fat liberation, sex work, and even debates over children are all treated as expressions of capitalist oppression.

This is how the left turns unrelated causes into a single moral narrative. Private property becomes the enemy. Institutions become enforcement mechanisms. Culture becomes a battleground for dismantling the economic system itself.

Once you understand this framework, the modern left stops looking chaotic and starts looking very organized.