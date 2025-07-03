New to my work? This free online event will give you a live crash course in all the basics to help you get up to speed. Register here, and please share with your friends.

Register Here

Do you think you understand the far left in America?

Hang on to your hat because it’s much worse than you think.



I’ve spent over four years going undercover and infiltrating far-left training and events. I’ve experienced their ideology from the inside, exposing the strategies, language, and tactics the radical left uses to manipulate culture and seize power.



Join me on July 17 at 8pm eastern for this free event. I’ll take you inside the far-left’s own trainings and documents to show you what real leftist activists are saying and doing in America right now. You will see videos of the most influential leftists in America telling you what they believe, and what they plan to do.



Are you ready to see it? Register.

This event is live but will be recorded and emailed to everyone who registers to watch on demand.

Register Now