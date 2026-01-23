Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

SHOCKING: Activist Accused of Doxing ICE Agents Says "Just Because It's Illegal Doesn't Mean We Won't Do It" (Exclusive)

See this SPY STREAM Exclusive clip.
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Jan 23, 2026

Tonight was one of the most shocking SPY STREAMS of all time.

Mira Altobell-Resendez is the women accused of breaking into the ICE vehicle in Minneapolis, stealing documents, and doxing ICE agents.

Tonight on an organizing call, Mira said

"Just because something is illegal doesn't mean we won't do it."

I recorded this exclusive live.

Find the full SPY STREAM here.

