This is a premium article. Free subscribers will receive a preview and can decide if they want to upgrade to access the full content.

My work is completely funded by people like you, who fund my work because you appreciate it. Please consider subscribing at $5/month or $50/year.

Prefer to listen? I read this article and provided additional commentary in an episode of The Inner Circle Podcast:

A shout out to Resolute Mama who posted this information on Twitter:

The camp is for LGBTQ+ high school students, even if they aren’t “out.”

Yes, they really say they don’t actually teach math:

“…there is no prescribed mathematical content that we will learn in this program.”

As queer people, they have their own math that resists the normative view of math. In fact, their goal is no less than to radically transform how people think of math.

How will they do that? By having lots of fun with “queer” mathematical questions!

All the people they’ll be learning from our queer too! And don’t worry, there’s definitely not a groomer in sight. Definitely not. A camp like this would NEVER groom understand children. They’re just there to study math!

Think this sounds crazy? Yup, I do too! So I took a look around their website to investigate further. You’re not going to believe what I found. My jaw dropped.

I’ll show you what I found in the rest of this premium article.

Become a premium subscriber to continue below the paywall or support my work in other ways to get access to the rest of this content. Premium subscribers to Locals and Patreon can find the rest of the content in this article mirrored on those platforms.