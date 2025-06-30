Decode The Left is a strategic intelligence platform that exposes far-left extremism using their own materials—documents, videos, internal trainings, activist guides, and more. We collect and analyze primary source content directly from radical organizations and break it down into actionable insights for the public, the media, and institutional leaders.

The Socialism Conference 2025 is here, and I’ll be streaming all week with SPY STREAMS and classic Socialism presentations leading up to the event starting on Thursday.

Come join and see the real radical revolutionary far left in America. Hear directly from them what they believe. See the receipts for yourself.

These streams will be on the following platforms. The best chat will be on YouTube.

Here’s the full streaming schedule which, of course, is subject to change. All streaming is in eastern time.

Monday, June 30:

5pm eastern: The Genocidal Returns of Lesser Evilism: The U.S. Elections and Left Strategy from the Socialism 2024 Conference

6:40pm eastern: SPY STREAM inside a live Democratic Socialists of America in New York City organizing call following the win of Zohran Mamdani in the mayoral contest.

Tuesday, July 1:

5pm eastern: Fighting for Our Lives: Abortion and Trans Rights Under Attack from the Socialism 2023 Conference

9:30pm eastern: SPY STREAM inside a live revolutionary socialist organizing call. This is for supporters only.

Wednesday, July 2:

5pm eastern: How Do We Get a New Constitution? from the Socialism 2022 Conference

Thursday, July 3:

5pm eastern: Transgender Marxism and Yes We Do Mean Smash the State: In Defense of Revolution from the Socialism 2022 Conference

The Socialism 2025 Conference officially starts their virtual schedule at 8:30pm eastern time. Most of the sessions I’ll stream will be live. When the conference is on a break, we will replay one of the previously recorded sessions we didn’t watch live.

8:30pm-10pm: “Labor and Community Organizing Against the MAGA Billionaire Agenda” (Opening Plenary)

Friday, July 4:

11am-12:30pm: “ You Cannot Evict a Movement: Tenant Fights That Catalyze, Mobilize, and Win ”

1pm-2:30pm: “ Rethinking Antifascism ”

2:30pm-4pm: “ Debt is a Labor Issue: Unions and Debt Abolition ” (Replay from previous session during conference break)

4pm-5:30pm: “ Labor and the Struggle for Higher Education ”

6pm-7:30pm: “ Gender, Sexuality, Reproduction and the State: Fighting Back Against the So-Called Law ”

7:30-9pm: “ Reclaiming the Future: Outer Space as a Site of Organizing and Imagination ” (Replay from previous session during conference break)

9pm-10:30pm: “Fighting Fascism: Lessons from the Colonies”

Saturday, July 5: