🚨 SPY STREAM STARTS AT 7:45PM EASTERN 🚨

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REAL SOCIALISTS EXPLAIN WHAT SOCIALISM MEANS

Want to know what comes after the left overthrows capitalism? Come and listen to them explain it for themselves. Tonight, we’re going inside a live socialist meeting where they explain exactly what they want to do after they win.

We’ll be getting started around 7:45pm eastern time. I don’t expect the event to last more than a few hours.

Find the link to join below.

Supporters get exclusive access to the stream and intel. Info is below the paywall. Unlock it now by supporting my work for $8/month or $80/year.

Anything can happen on SPY STREAM. No script. No censors. Just the truth—as they tell it when they think no one’s listening. But keep in mind we must be flexible. Events can be canceled or cut short. We could get kicked out. There may be technical difficulties. Live is live. But most of the time, everything goes completely according to plan.

Let’s go behind enemy lines.

See you inside. Link available to supporters below.