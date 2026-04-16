🚨 SPY STREAM STARTS AT 11:45 AM EASTERN 🚨

Supporters Only. Join for $8/month or $80/year to access.

FULL DAY INFILTRATION, DAY 2

Part 1 yesterday was insane and I expect part 2 to be even better. Join us today for an all day infiltration into a private leftist event where they are discussing things that they likely do not want to be recorded.

We’ll be getting started around 11:45am eastern time. It will last all day, so feel free to join us for parts when you are free. The replay will always be available on demand.

Find the link to join below.

Supporters get exclusive access to the stream and intel. Info is below the paywall. Unlock it now by supporting my work for $8/month or $80/year.

Anything can happen on SPY STREAM. No script. No censors. Just the truth—as they tell it when they think no one’s listening. But keep in mind we must be flexible. Events can be canceled or cut short. We could get kicked out. There may be technical difficulties. Live is live. But most of the time, everything goes completely according to plan.

Let’s go behind enemy lines.

See you inside. Link available to supporters below.