🚨 SPY STREAM STARTS AT 1:30PM EASTERN 🚨

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ARRESTED ANTIFA ACTIVIST SPEAKS OUT, AND TECH WORKERS AGAINST ICE

Today we have having a very rare Sunday SPY STREAM with not one but two infiltrations into leftist organizing calls. On the first, we will listen to an arrested Antfia activist. Then, we’ll take a short break before listening to tech workers complain about ICE.

We’ll be getting started around 1:30pm eastern time. There will be two SPY STREAM infiltrations with an intermission between them. It should wrap up by 7pm eastern at the latest.

Find the link to join below.

Supporters get exclusive access to the stream and intel. Info is below the paywall. Unlock it now by supporting my work for $8/month or $80/year.

Anything can happen on SPY STREAM. No script. No censors. Just the truth—as they tell it when they think no one’s listening. But keep in mind we must be flexible. Events can be canceled or cut short. We could get kicked out. There may be technical difficulties. Live is live. But most of the time, everything goes completely according to plan.

Let’s go behind enemy lines.

See you inside. Link available to supporters below.