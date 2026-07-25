🚨 SPY STREAM STARTS AT 9:45AM EASTERN 🚨

Supporters Only. Join for $8/month or $80/year to access.

FAR LEFTISTS MEET TO DISCUSS THEIR VALUES

Education is the backbone of far left organizing. Today, we’re going inside one of their educational events, so that you can see what they discuss when they think people like us are not listening.

We’ll be getting started around 9:45am eastern time. The event should last for most of the day, so please feel free to join anytime. It will also be available on demand later.

Find the link to join below.

Supporters get exclusive access to the stream and intel. Info is below the paywall. Unlock it now by supporting my work for $8/month or $80/year.

Anything can happen on SPY STREAM. No script. No censors. Just the truth—as they tell it when they think no one’s listening. But keep in mind we must be flexible. Events can be canceled or cut short. We could get kicked out. There may be technical difficulties. Live is live. But most of the time, everything goes completely according to plan.

Let’s go behind enemy lines.

See you inside. Link available to supporters below.