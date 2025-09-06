🚨 SPY STREAM STARTS AT 11:30AM EASTERN 🚨

Supporters Only. Join for $8/month or $80/year to access.

A FULL DAY OF REVOLUTIONARY SOCIALISM

Today’s the day! We’re beginning our infiltration into a live revolutionary socialist conference. Come join us anytime until 6pm tonight to find out what the left says when they think you’re not listening.

We’ll be getting started around 11:30am eastern time. I don’t expect the event to last more than a few hours.

Find the link to join below.

Supporters get exclusive access to the stream and intel. Info is below the paywall. Unlock it now by supporting my work for $8/month or $80/year.

Anything can happen on SPY STREAM. No script. No censors. Just the truth—as they tell it when they think no one’s listening. But keep in mind we must be flexible. Events can be canceled or cut short. We could get kicked out. There may be technical difficulties. Live is live. But most of the time, everything goes completely according to plan.

Let’s go behind enemy lines.

See you inside. Link available to supporters below.