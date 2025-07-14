🚨 SPY STREAM STARTS AT 6:30PM EASTERN 🚨

Supporters Only. Join for $8/month or $80/year to access.

SEE INSIDE A SOCIALIST ORGANIZING CALL

Want to see what the left is planning and how they are organizing to take over? I’ll show you inside one of the most important socialist organizing calls going on so you can see what they talk about when they think you’re not listening.

We’ll be getting started around 6:30 pm eastern time. I don’t expect the event to last more than a few hours.

Find the link to join below.

Supporters get exclusive access to the stream and intel. Info is below the paywall. Unlock it now by supporting my work for $8/month or $80/year.

Anything can happen on SPY STREAM. No script. No censors. Just the truth—as they tell it when they think no one’s listening. But keep in mind we must be flexible. Events can be canceled or cut short. We could get kicked out. There may be technical difficulties. Live is live. But most of the time, everything goes completely according to plan.

Let’s go behind enemy lines.

See you inside.