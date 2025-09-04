SPY STREAM TODAY: Leftists & Teachers Unions Debrief After Labor Day Protests
Open To All, Come See What The Left Says Behind Closed Doors
Appreciate the work I do exposing and decoding the left? Please support it, and get access to perks and exclusive content.
We have a SPY STREAM today.
I was originally going to make this a supporter-exclusive event, but last night I found out that I’ll be covering a revolutionary socialist conference this weekend, which will be supporter-only.
We’re going inside the live debrief call hosted by the Teachers Unions, who organized many of this week’s leftist protests. Come hear what they have to say, and learn what they have planned next.
The stream starts at 7:45pm eastern time.
Streaming on:
🎥 YouTube
🎥 Kick
🎥 Rumble
Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I have a meeting tonight, no idea when it will end.