Appreciate the work I do exposing and decoding the left? Please support it, and get access to perks and exclusive content.

We have a SPY STREAM today.

I was originally going to make this a supporter-exclusive event, but last night I found out that I’ll be covering a revolutionary socialist conference this weekend, which will be supporter-only.

We’re going inside the live debrief call hosted by the Teachers Unions, who organized many of this week’s leftist protests. Come hear what they have to say, and learn what they have planned next.

The stream starts at 7:45pm eastern time.

Streaming on:

🎥 YouTube

🎥 X / Twitter

🎥 Kick

🎥 Rumble