SPY STREAM TODAY: Leftists Teach Non-Cooperation For Protesters
See what the left says when they think you're not listening.
Decode The Left is a strategic intelligence platform that exposes far-left extremism using their own materials—documents, videos, internal trainings, activist guides, and more. We collect and analyze primary source content directly from radical organizations and break it down into actionable insights for the public, the media, and institutional leaders.
A PUBLIC SPY STREAM
Want to know what the left is planning? All you have to do is listen. Tonight, we’ll watch a live webinar from a leftist activism organization called Freedom Trainers that specifically focuses on teaching protesters how to engage in non-cooperation. This seems to be a big focus of their next collective day of action in a few weeks.
This will be a public SPY STREAM that I will stream live on YouTube, X, Kick and Rumble starting at 5:30pm. Join us:
