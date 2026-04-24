🚨 SPY STREAM STARTS AT 10:00 AM EASTERN 🚨

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THE GODMOTHER OF QUEER THEORY LIVE

If you know, you know.

Today’s SPY STREAM is not one to miss.

We’ll be getting started around 5:30pm eastern time. The event should conclude by 8pm eastern time.

Find the link to join below.

Supporters get exclusive access to the stream and intel. Info is below the paywall. Unlock it now by supporting my work for $8/month or $80/year.

Anything can happen on SPY STREAM. No script. No censors. Just the truth—as they tell it when they think no one’s listening. But keep in mind we must be flexible. Events can be canceled or cut short. We could get kicked out. There may be technical difficulties. Live is live. But most of the time, everything goes completely according to plan.

Let’s go behind enemy lines.

See you inside. Link available to supporters below.