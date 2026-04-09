🚨 SPY STREAM STARTS AT 6:45 PM EASTERN 🚨

Supporters Only. Join for $8/month or $80/year to access.

LEFTISTS PLAN FOR MAY DAY 2026 PROTESTS

We’re just a few weeks away from one of the biggest leftists holidays of the year, and they are planning for a national protest and mass general strike that will have people staying home from work, school, and shopping. Let’s listening in to their organizing call to prepare for what’s coming.

We’ll be getting started around 6:45pm eastern time. I don’t expect the event to last more than a few hours.

Find the link to join below.

Supporters get exclusive access to the stream and intel. Info is below the paywall. Unlock it now by supporting my work for $8/month or $80/year.

Anything can happen on SPY STREAM. No script. No censors. Just the truth—as they tell it when they think no one’s listening. But keep in mind we must be flexible. Events can be canceled or cut short. We could get kicked out. There may be technical difficulties. Live is live. But most of the time, everything goes completely according to plan.

Let’s go behind enemy lines.

See you inside. Link available to supporters below.