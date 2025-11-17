🚨 SPY STREAM STARTS AT 8:15PM EASTERN 🚨

INSIDE A LEFTIST ORGANIZING MEETING

Tonight, we’ll go inside a leftist organizing meeting for a major group, where they are targeting a very well-known organization. What are they planning? Let’s watch together and find out.

We’ll be getting started around 8:15pm eastern time. I don’t expect the event to last more than 90 minutes.

Anything can happen on SPY STREAM. No script. No censors. Just the truth—as they tell it when they think no one’s listening. But keep in mind we must be flexible. Events can be canceled or cut short. We could get kicked out. There may be technical difficulties. Live is live. But most of the time, everything goes completely according to plan.

Let’s go behind enemy lines.

