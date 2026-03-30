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SOCIALISTS PLAN FOR MAY DAY MASS STRIKE

Following up on the No Kings protests, socialists are already planning for their next day of mass action. This time, they’re escalating and plan to try to shut down the economy for May Day, May 1, 2026. We’ll listen in on their organizing meetings to learn their plans.

We’ll be getting started around 7:45pm eastern time. I don’t expect the event to last more than a few hours.

Find the link to join below.

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Anything can happen on SPY STREAM. No script. No censors. Just the truth—as they tell it when they think no one’s listening. But keep in mind we must be flexible. Events can be canceled or cut short. We could get kicked out. There may be technical difficulties. Live is live. But most of the time, everything goes completely according to plan.

Let’s go behind enemy lines.

See you inside. Link available to supporters below.