Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mcnamab's avatar
mcnamab
15h

Thank you for your courageous infiltrations. Nice to know what's really going on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Smart Aleck Artist's avatar
Smart Aleck Artist
13h

This is some true believer stuff right there!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karlyn Borysenko
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture