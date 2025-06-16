Decode The Left is a strategic intelligence platform that exposes far-left extremism using their own materials—documents, videos, internal trainings, activist guides, and more. We collect and analyze primary source content directly from radical organizations and break it down into actionable insights for the public, the media, and institutional leaders.

Today, I went undercover inside a taxpayer-funded training in Massachusetts. Here is what they taught about 200 attendees.

If a student tells a teacher they identify as a different gender, the teacher should not inform the parents.

If a student says they are using DIY (do-it-yourself) hormones to medically transition, teachers may not be required to notify parents. Sixteen-year-olds are considered old enough to use these hormones without parental knowledge.

If girls are uncomfortable with biological boys (trans girls) in their locker room, they should be pulled aside and spoken to. Their concerns are often dismissed. Teachers are told to check in with the trans-identifying student to ensure they are not being harassed by the other girls.

This training was funded and supported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

