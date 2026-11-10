Teachers unions in America caught working with Antifa activist teachers in France

Remember a few weeks ago when I exposed the Chicago Teachers Union for working with Antifa activists in France?



They did it again over the weekend, except this time there were teachers unions around the country on the call.



This is from a May Day Strong organizing call that took place on Sunday, November 8. May Day Strong is a coalition of leftist activists made up primarily of members of the teachers unions who are organizing for the May 1, 2028 mass general strike to shut down the economy.

Find the full unedited stream of the call here, starting at around the 3:27 mark.