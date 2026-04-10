Teachers Unions Plan To Break The Law And Shut Down Schools For May Day Protest (Exclusive)

Last night, I recorded a leader in the teachers unions in North Carolina saying they plan to break the law to go on strike and shut down all the schools in the state as a part of the May Day 2026 mass strike.
This is who is teaching your kids.
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