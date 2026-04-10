Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

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Teachers Unions Plan To Break The Law And Shut Down Schools For May Day Protest (Exclusive)

See what they say when they think you're not listening.
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Apr 10, 2026

Last night, I recorded a leader in the teachers unions in North Carolina saying they plan to break the law to go on strike and shut down all the schools in the state as a part of the May Day 2026 mass strike.

This is who is teaching your kids.

This is part of my exclusive SPY STREAM coverage inside live leftist organizing calls. Become a supporter to join us for the next one.

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