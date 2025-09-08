On September 6-7, 2025, I went undercover at the Revolutionary Socialism 2025 Conference. This is exclusive reporting you won’t find anywhere else.

Tom Alter is an Assistant Professor in the History Department at Texas State University.

Tom is also a communist.

On September 7, 2025, Tom presented on the “Building Revolutionary Organization Today” panel at the Revolutionary Socialism 2025 Conference.

He called to overthrow the US government.

Tom also mentioned in the clip that he has many education majors in his classes at Texas State University. He also can’t wait until they tear down the Lyndon Johnson statue on campus.

Here are some additional clips from Tom’s talk:

He reviewed milestones from the last 20 years of leftist organizing, noting people are more willing to blame capitalism for their problems today than ever before.

He notes that people want socialism to provide free food, housing, education, etc…

He believes capitalism is responsible for creating Trump, and makes fun of Trump supporters for not knowing who the real communists are.

He walked us through the different socialist groups that exist in the leftist activist space.

He expressly criticized the Democratic Socialists of America and socialists who participate in elections or reformism.

He also had thoughts on the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL)

He explained why the groups he’s involved with don’t support mutual aid (many socialist groups use mutual aid for funding).

He also gave his opinion on the insurrectionary anarchists (Antifa)

Just so you know, I didn’t take anything out of context. Here is the full set of his remarks.

