Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

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Reagan Hahn's avatar
Reagan Hahn
2d

Great work Karlyn!!! The primary source evidence couldn't be any clearer. "Debate bros" and right-leaning influencers on the internet like Andrew Wilson along with his audience aren't up to listening. They want to stay low IQ and be lied to, I guess, because they aren't interested in reality.

Thank you for setting the record straight, while showing us the left's own words to clarify their true beliefs!

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Evilina's avatar
Evilina
2d

I am truly humbled seeing what this community does, and will continue to do! I hope, when I have a less demanding schedule, that I can contribute more. Right now, I am just limited to viewership, reposting, and spreading the word. You all inspire me each and every day!

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