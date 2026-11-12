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So the internet debate “God” who lost to Candace Owens (of call people) has demanded to debate me regarding my recent debunking of his debate about queer liberation with a socialist. You can find the full clip here.

My contention is that Andrew does not understand the far left’s definition of queer liberation.

In this article, I will lay out the evidence to support my claim, as well as evidence of the far left’s definition of queer liberation, which is fundamentally different than Andrew’s understanding of what the term means.

Specifically, we will focus on the definition of the Democratic Socialists of America, which is the material Andrew is referencing.

Point 1: Andrew is debating a Democratic Socialist, not a liberal.

In the very beginning of the clip, we learn that Andrew is debating a Democratic Socialist. Watch:

This is an important point. Democratic socialists are on the far left. They are reformist socialist who believe in the overthrow of capitalism and believe they will achieve that through getting elected to office and making reforms to the system over time, to get the voters to vote in communism.

On my Mapping The Modern Left Framework, they are a Tier 4 reformist socialist:

Tier 4 is part of the far left. They are distinct from Tiers 1-3 (Democrats, Liberals and Progressives) because the neoliberal tiers do not believe in the abolition of the capitalist system. They are assimilationist. The far left are anti-assimilationist.

This is fundamental to understanding their definition of queer liberation, which is about to become relevant to the debate.

If Andrew cites information or opinions from the neoliberal left in the debate (such as from progressive groups), it does not apply because we are not talking about the neoliberal left. We are talking about the far left. They are not the same thing.

Point 2: Andrew Wilson does not know the difference between Democrats and the DSA.

Andrew knows he’s talking to a Democratic Socialist, so this point should not be in contention. However, he does not know the difference between the DSA and the Democrat Party.

He specifically cites the Democratic Socialists of America platform in the debate, even though he does not understand the language they are using or the definition of their terms. He makes the false claim that the DSA follow the Democrats.

Watch:

Again, the DSA is the far left. The Democrats are the neoliberal left. We covered this in the previous point.

The DSA does not follow the Democrats, they are working to co-opt their political apparatus. The DSA hates the Democrats and believe they are corporatists.

In a DSA call in July 2025 that I recorded live, the DSA explicitly says the Democrats create fascism.

Another clip from the same call, where they talk about the DSA (the left) against the Democrat Party establishment and predict what would happen in 2026:

And another clip from the same call they talk about the DSA being a real alternative to the corporate Democrat Party and their goal of defeating both the Democrats and the Republicans:

And in the final clip of the call, they explicitly say the Democrats have tried to ignore the DSA on every issue, including trans rights, and they can’t change what they’re doing. The Democrats, according to them, are on the right.

In a presentation from the Socialism Conference 2025, attendees specifically denounce working with the Democrat Party.

The DSA explicitly distinguishes themselves from the Democrat Party on Fox News. They say the Democrats are just as much their enemy as the Republicans, and they are only using their political apparatus to get into office to implement their agenda. This is a clip from Fox News in 2026:

In June 2026 on Democracy Now, a socialist writer supporting the DSA says people are looking for something other than the corporate Democrats and that socialists are a genuine alternative to the Democrats that people are looking for.

This is a clip from the DSA presentation at the Socialism Conference 2026 in which they said the Democrat Party was for the Epstein Class:

In August 2026, a video post by National Review shows a DSA member calling for the Democrat Party to be ripped out.

The idea that the DSA are working with the Democrats represents a fundamental misunderstanding of who DSA members are, what they believe, and what their organizing strategy is.

Point 3: Andrew Wilson specifically cites the DSA platform, but does not understand the language he is reading.

Andrew Wilson’s position is that the current DSA policy is “tax everything.” However, the evidence does not support this.

It is unclear which webpage Andrew is reading from because it’s not shown on the screen. However, we can listen to what he’s reading and address his points directly.

The first policy Andrew cites on the DSA’s platform is drafting a new constitution. Watch:

The DSA believes the United States government is built on capitalist and that the current constitution protects property rights over people.

That means the DSA’s policy is to abolish the current United States Government and the current constitution and replace it with something else. That is not the same as “tax everything” which is Andrew’s claim.

In the same Fox News clip from 2026, the DSA calls to also explicitly call to abolish the senate, abolish the presidency, abolish the Supreme Court, and abolish ICE and the border, which also supports the next point.

The DSA doesn’t want to “tax everyone.” They want to abolish the United States government. Taxes are just a transitionary mechanism to redistribute wealth until they achieve socialism.

Andrew goes on to cite several policies that sound like taxes…without understanding the far left wants to get rid of all money and all banks. That’s one of the outcomes of their strategy of abolishing the government and implementing socialism. Watch:

Andrew does identify a few taxes that amount to “tax the rich”, which is a well-known socialist tactic to redistribute wealth as a transitionary mechanism to communism.

However, he does not understand that universal housing means the abolition of private property. The left defines capitalism as private property ownership. You only achieve universal housing after capitalism is abolished.

In April 2026, this video was posted by a far leftist on YouTube that specifically discusses the idea of abolishing money.

In August 2026, the DSA held a meeting where they were explicit about their desire to abolish all money. No money, no taxes.

This emphasizes Andrew’s lack of understanding of the language he is reading in the DSA platform, which is about to become critical to the crux of the debate:

Point 4: Andrew Wilson does not understand how the far left defines “queer liberation.”

This is the main thrust of my argument.

Andrew believes that “queer liberation” means “tax white people and give it to the homos.” Watch:

There’s a lot to debunk in this.

Queer is not about being gay or trans. It is a far left, anti-assimilation, anti-capitalist political position that seeks to abolish the gender binary and the nuclear family.

In the debate, I specifically reference the far left document “Toward the Queerest Insurrection” by the Mary Nardini Gang, one of the most influence far left queer activist groups of all time. This document is distributed at Antifa events all over the country today and is part of their required reading.

It was written around 2008, while the assimilationist neoliberal left was fighting for the legalization of gay marriage.

The anti-assimilation queer liberation far left (which we’ve already assessed are different than the neoliberal left) never wanted gay marriage to be legalized, which is outlined in this document.

The following are quotes from the document:

“We can analyze the ways in which Medicine, the Prison System, the Church, the State, Marriage the Media, Borders, the Military and Police are used to control and destroy us.”

In this section, the Mary Nardini Gang is critiquing neoliberal politics:

“The ‘LGBT’ political establishment has become a for of assimilation, gentrification, capital and state power” - they are contrasting this with the anti-assimliationist beliefs of queer liberation Marxists.

“Gay identity has become both a marketable commodity and a device of withdrawal from the struggle against domination.” - they’re saying the neoliberal groups are capitalizing on gay identity to profit under the capitalist system, rather than seeking to abolish it.

“Now they don’t critique marriage, military or the state. Rather, we have campaigns for queer assimilation into each. Their politics is advocacy for such grievous institutions rather that the annihilation of them all.” - they’re saying the gay rights groups of the neoliberal left are assimilating into the capitalist system rather than trying to destroy it again.

“Assimilationists want nothing less than to construct the homosexual as normal - white, monogamous, wealthy, 2.5 children, SUVs with a white picket fence. This construction, of course, reproduces the stability of heterosexuality, whiteness, patriarchy, the gender binary, and capitalism itself.” - they are arguing that gay people who get married are assimilating into and reproducing the system of capitalism.

In the very next paragraph, they make the Mary Nardini Gang makes the differentiation between the assimilationist neoliberals and the anti-assimilationist queer liberation activists explicit:

“If we genuinely want to make ruins of this totality, we need to make a break. We don’t need inclusion into marriage, the military and the state. We need to end them. No more gay politicians, CEOs and cops. We need to swiftly and immediately articulate a wide gulf between the politics of assimilation and the struggle for liberation.” - they explicitly say that the term liberation is anti-assimilationist.

In my clip debunking his debate, I direct Andrew to a different passage in the document, one that explicitly defines queer liberation as the annihilation of capitalism:

Watch:

Andrew is still confused about what queer liberation means later in the debate:

Specifically, Andrew wants to “get it right” and be clear about what the DSA means when they say queer liberation. He does not understand that the left believes the only way to liberate queer people is to abolish the oppressive capitalist system. Watch:

So let’s look at the DSA specifically and define what they mean by queer liberation. Sadly, the socialist Andrew is debating doesn’t know what he’s talking about (Andrew likes to debate stupid people). However, there is more than enough evidence from the DSA directly for us to assess their meaning more accurately.

Andrew contends that queers are already liberated. Let’s see if the DSA agrees with him.

In October 2021, the Chicago DSA published a statement about queer and trans solidarity.

They say queer and trans liberation (trans means transcend or transform gender, in this case, not transition) means dismantling the oppressive system of capitalism.

The reiterate that queer and trans liberation means working class liberation and dismantling capitalism.

They say the fight for abortion and universal healthcare is linked to the fight of dismantling capitalism.

In June 2022, the Chicago DSA published another article on the topic of queer liberation. It says the following.

Capitalism is oppressing queer people for profit. The fight for universal healthcare is a fight against the oppressive capitalist system.

True liberation means living in a world with more than enough resources and freedom from capitalism.

There’s no more beautiful queer horizon than winning by overthrowing capitalism and see the world change.

In September 2026, the national DSA published an article about family abolition (one of the goals of queer liberation) in which they specifically say they must abolish capitalism:

They say that queer liberation means ending the legacy of slavery and colonialism (both references to capitalism) and the nuclear family.

They say that liberalism created the patrichary, which makes women subservient to capitalism. This reinforces the DSA are not liberals.

They say the nuclear family reinforces gender essentialism, which means the gender binary, or the idea that there are two biological genders and they are fixed, not fluid. They say that fighting for “trans liberation” (which means transform or transcend gender, not transition in this case) means fighting for the destruction of the family and fascism (another name for capitalism).

Finally, the article emphasizes the goal of all of this is to abolish capitalism.

In a resource list published by the Young Democratic Socialists of America, there is a resource called “From Gay Rights To Queer Liberation.”

In that resource, which is specifically labeled as the beliefs of the Democratic Socialists of America, they say the following:

Liberal policies do not go far enough to achieve queer liberation, again distinguishing themselves from neoliberals. They call gay marriage a “symbolic victory [with] limited important social benefits” and seek to move beyond it for queer liberation. The inhumanity of capitalism is what oppresses LGBTQ people of all colors. The assimilationist, neoliberal LGBTQ movement in the United States has failed them to enable the “American military state” by wasting resources fighting for marriage quality at the expense of more important issues.

Capitalism created homophobia and transphobia as a result of neoliberal politics. Socialism (the abolition of capitalism) is the precondition of LGBTQ liberation and LGBTQ liberation is the precondition for socialism. LGBTQ liberation means going beyond the conditions that exist under capitalism and depends on the reorganization of a socialist society.

At the Socialism Conference 2025, The Democratic Socialists of America held a presentation in which they were asked specifically about their support for the institution of marriage. They answered that marriage as an institution of capitalism.

In this video by the Kansas Young Democratic Socialists of America from November 2025, they say the following: “We’re talking about the death of capitalist gay rights (referencing the neoliberal gay rights movement for marriage). And we want the path forward for gays rights is to tie itself to socialism because socialism is the path forward and gay rights is the path forward and gay liberation is the path forward and there’s no way the socialist society we create in America, err the world, is not gay positive…we have to get gay people to be default socialist instead of being liberal or going towards capitalism.”

They’re not talking about marriage equality. That is the capitalist gay rights system they want to die and that the path forward is socialism rather than capitalism.

Additionally, in my critique of Andrew’s debate, I used the queer liberation activist song “Queer As In Fuck You” by the Dog Park Dissidents to show people what queer activists actually believe. It echos all the previous points:

The stupid socialist Andrew is debating brings up pride parades without realizing that queer liberation activists hate pride parades because they are assimilationist capitalist events. Queer activists specifically oppose neoliberal events, and were opposed to the Human Rights Campaign and their campaign for gay marriage.

Here is the video I played in this with evidence that far left queer liberation activists were actively campaigning against the neoliberal Human Rights Campaign.

The DSA is very clear about their position. Queer liberation activists never supported gay marriage being legalized, the DSA doesn’t think it’s an important institution today, and their goal is explicitly to abolish capitalism in order to achieve queer liberation.

The left believes queer liberation cannot happen as long as the capitalist government stands.

Point 5: Whiteness does not mean skin color. It means systemic racism, or the system that upholds racism. That system is capitalism.

The socialist Andrew is debating takes issue with Andrew’s assertion that the DSA is going to tax white people and give it to the homos. Andrew, of course, doubles down. Watch:

To the far left, whiteness is not a reference to skin color. It is a reference to the property owning class. Anyone can be “white” in this system, including black people. I’ve covered this extensively.

In 1993, Cheryl Harris published the paper “Whiteness As Property.” It became one of the most celebrate critical race theory references of all time.

20 years later, in a speech at UCLA Law School reflecting on this paper, Cheryl Harris gave a speech in which she said the following:

Whiteness is not a skin color, or a racial type. It is a form of social relations.

You do not need to have white skin to have whiteness. Black people can have whiteness too.

Whiteness means private property (which is the far left’s definition of capitalism).

Whiteness is inextricably tied to the system of capitalism, and you cannot solve racism without abolishing capitalism.

The full stream of this speech is available here. This is what the far left believes.

Therefore, Andrew is completely wrong when he says their position is to tax white people. The far left does not reference skin color. They reference the system of capitalism.

This is a more minor point, but it debunks Andrew’s idea that the taxes to support the homos (which has already been debunked) is targeted at people with white skin color. While it may be true that white people would pay more in taxes if the rich were taxed like the DSA wants, their true end goal is to abolish the entire system, which includes the capitalist government and money.

Conclusion

Andrew doubled down until the end of the clip declaring the queer liberation policy of the DSA is to “tax everyone and give it to the homos.” Watch:

The evidence in this document clearly debunks the claims. And this is not an exhaustive collection of evidence to prove these points, it is just a jumping off point.

Andrew Wilson is wrong. But he will never admit it because his ego will not allow him to.