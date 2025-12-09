The Full Trans Liberation Session I Secretly Recorded At The Howard Zinn Book Fair (Exclusive)
Before I got kicked out...
Over the weekend, I went undercover at the Howard Zinn Book Fair at City College in San Francisco.
I was kicked out by the organizers who had pictures of me on their phones looking for me, but not before I recorded almost a full session about Trans/Queer radical activism.
Here is the full recording, for posterity. This is what they don’t want you to see.
Well, at least you didn't get the Andy Ngo treatment.
Sounds more like group therapy. than anything else. They just rant and try to sound academic, and the rest undoubtedly nod in agreement. Nobody is ever challenged to examine or defend their position. They come out of this dumber than when they started. They are a danger, but mostly to themselves.