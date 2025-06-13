Decode The Left is a strategic intelligence platform that exposes far-left extremism using their own materials—documents, videos, internal trainings, activist guides, and more. We collect and analyze primary source content directly from radical organizations and break it down into actionable insights for the public, the media, and institutional leaders.

Report Summary:

This report gives an overview of major groups organizing to officially and unofficially participate in the No Kings Protests on June 14, 2025

Karlyn Borysenko

Report produced June 13, 2025



Report produced June 13, 2025

The Groups Involved

The following groups are both official and unofficial participants in the No Kings protests on June 14, 2025.

Official Partners

The following are the organizations directly affiliated with the No Kings Protests.

Event Organizer: Fifty Fifty One - https://www.fiftyfifty.one/. Have organized progressive protests of the Trump administration since February 2025, with each event getting progressively larger and more high-profile. Unclear who is funding this.

Lead Partner Organization: Indivisible, a progressive advocacy group.

Other partner organizations include: The National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers unions (and many local union chapters of each), ACLU, AFL-CIO, Bernie Sanders, Communication Workers of America, Human Rights Campaign, Planned Parenthood, SEIU, SURJ, Unitarian Universalist Association

Find full partner page archived here: https://web.archive.org/web/20250612141314/https://www.nokings.org/partners

Unofficial Participants

The following groups will likely have a presence in or around the No Kings protests on June 14, but are not official participants. These groups organize independently from each other and, while they may sometimes form alliances, they often operate completely separately. They do not share in funding sources unless noted.

Antifa

A decentralized national network of anarcho-communist cells with the ultimate goal of violently overthrowing the United States government. Their goal at the protest is to distribute radicalizing literature to attendees during the day and engage in violent agitation with the Police, ICE, and Military. During the day, they may be dressed in normal clothes, but will wear all black or black and red later. They have discussed dressing in normal clothes when provoking interactions with the police to make it look like the police are being violent with normal protesters. They will have “press” members recording everything. They are very likely to get violent.

Antifa has developed and distributed a flier to distribute at the No Kings protests with no information identifying the group that created it: https://crimethinc.com/zines/it-is-fascism-start-acting-like-it (Archive: https://web.archive.org/web/20250613151248/https://crimethinc.com/zines/it-is-fascism-start-acting-like-it)

Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL)

PSL is a revolutionary political party that is organized nationally into local chapters. They have been deeply involved with the Pro Palestine protests since October 7, 2025 and were deeply involved with organizing on campus encampments. Their ultimate goal is the overthrow of the United States government and they are on the record since 2022 with the stated goal of provoking a pre-revolutionary crisis like the 2020 BLM riots.

The PSL is highly organized and is able to generate large-scale protests during the week with very short notice to their members. They have been directly involved in the most recent protests and riots in Los Angeles and nationally. Look for signs at protests that are professionally printed with large black block lettering. They will oftentimes say “Party for Socialism and Liberation” at the bottom. Mostly, they protest peacefully but are not afraid to get violent if necessary.

Also affiliated with Breakthrough News, Code Pink, People’s Forumn and ANSWER coalition. Many of these groups have the same funding sources, which appear to be connected to the CCP. They are the most well-funded revolutionary activist organization nationally.

The Revolutionary Communists of America (RCA)

The RCA is a revolutionary communist political party with over 30 organized cells across the United States. Their goal is to develop a revolutionary organization so they are ready for the revolution to overthrow the government when it eventually happens. They recruit heavily on college campuses and in the labor unions.

They have not been involved with the organizing of these protests, but they do show up at events like this to recruit. They are very likely to participate in Philadelphia, which is their home base, but may participate elsewhere as well. Watch for overtly communist shirts with hammers and sickles. They are very unlikely to be violent.

Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)

A reformist (versus revolutionary) political party with the largest membership nationwide of the major leftist organizations. They believe in working within the system rather than overthrowing it. They have not been very involved with the protest organizing up to this point, but that might be changing. However, don’t expect them to be much of a factor in this weekend’s protests - they may show up and take part but are not as active as other groups. They are unlikely to be violent.

Other Groups

The following are other types of groups we can expect to see involved in this weekend’s protests.

Immigrant rights groups and Mexican nationalist groups - you are most likely to see these groups in California or in border states like Arizona and Texas.

Labor unions like SEIU, UAW, AFL-CIO and more.

Free Palestine Groups like Students For Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice For Peace.

Pride Parades LBGT rights groups and/or Queer Marxists (noted by wearing pink and black or with an upside down pink triangle. Queer Marxists are more likely to be violent than more progressive LGBT groups like the Human Rights Campaign.

Legal Observers like the National Lawyers Guild (NGL) are organized and mobilized for when the arrests start.

Local communist groups and collectives (Firebrand Collective, Tempest Collective, Denver Communists, Seattle Revolutionary Socialists, etc…)

Any crazy person who happens to wander off the street. Never assume group affiliation unless there are indicators of it.

About The Report Author

Karlyn Borysenko is an organizational psychologist and independent investigative journalist who has spent the past four years embedded in far-left spaces across the United States. Her work focuses on exposing the infrastructure of ideological movements, particularly within universities, activist coalitions, and nonprofit networks. Through Decode the Left, she provides research and analysis for institutions, policymakers, and the public seeking to understand and counter the tactics of radical political organizing.

