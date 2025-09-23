The most terrifying thing the far left is doing to cripple our society that you don’t know about yet.

For the last three weeks, I embedded myself inside the Democratic Socialists of America’s SALT training. What I discovered is one of the most dangerous strategies the far left is running right now, and no one is talking about it.

Salting is when socialists deliberately take jobs at places like Amazon, Starbucks, grocery stores, airlines, auto plants, and even schools, not because they care about the work, but because their entire purpose is to organize and build unions from the inside. I sat through their sessions. I watched as they laid out networks of jobs across the country, mentoring and training their people to infiltrate strategic industries.

And it’s all leading somewhere: May Day 2028. That’s the date they’re planning a massive general strike — a coordinated walkout across education, logistics, service industries, airlines, and auto manufacturing. The goal is simple: cripple society and prove they have the power to do it.

This isn’t a joke. Too many on the right still believe socialists don’t work or are lazy. The truth is the opposite: they’ve captured the unions, they’re expanding their reach, and they are building a revolutionary infrastructure years in advance.

I’m sounding the alarm now, because if no one pays attention, we’re going to wake up to a crisis that has been in plain sight all along. That’s why I’m covering this at DecodeTheLeft.com and on my Substack — so you know what’s coming before it hits.