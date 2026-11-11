The queer leftist librarians are mad at us, oh no.

Last year, I secretly recorded the Zine Librarians unConference, where far leftist librarians who work at publicly funded institutions create and spread far left propaganda.



The leftists librarians were not happy about it.



So we did it again this year.



We have the only recording that exists of this year's event, because they did not record it to keep their conversations private.

We’re watching their event on my stream on Wednesday, November 11. Join us live at 5pm eastern time or catch the replay on demand. Subscribe on YouTube or Rumble.