The Revolutionary Communists of America Explain How They've Recruited 2,500 New Members On College Campuses In The Last Month

On this week’s Socialism Saturday I decided to go straight to the source — the Revolutionary Communists of America, or RCA — and watch one of their new recruitment videos. This is the group behind those Karl Marx “Are You a Communist?” stickers with the QR codes you see plastered all over college campuses. I’ve seen them myself. If you scan the code, it takes you to a form that plugs you right into their recruiting network.

They claim that since the semester began, 2,500 new people have signed up to join — that’s just in the last month. Think about that: 2,500 new communists in thirty days, and they’re in at least 30 organized cities with members in every state. They’re focusing on campuses, pride events, and even queer bookstores — I actually stole one of their posters when I was undercover in New York. They’re not shy. They wave hammer-and-sickle flags, hand out newspapers, and run weekend “Marxist schools” where people literally pay hundreds of dollars to learn revolutionary theory.

One thing that really stood out: these are old-school Marxists, not the “queer Marxism” you see in progressive spaces. They explicitly reject identity politics — to them, that’s liberal manipulation. They see capitalism itself as the root of all oppression and want to abolish identity categories altogether. That’s what separates them from Democrats and the modern left — they view liberals and progressives as part of the problem, not allies.

They also explained exactly how they’re funded — no Soros, no NGOs, no CCP. They’re completely self-funded through dues and event tickets. Every member pays one day’s wage per month, and that’s how they sustain themselves. That’s critical to understand because it means there’s no “head of the snake” to cut off. They’re building a bottom-up revolutionary network.

During the stream, I walked through clips from their organizers in Dallas, Chicago, and Minneapolis talking about recruitment. They’re tabling three days a week, postering campuses, and holding events like “Why You Should Be a Communist.” These aren’t kids playing pretend — they’re disciplined, methodical, and openly discussing how to build a vanguard party ready for revolution.

And I’ll be honest — I said it flat out on air — I think they’re going to win. Maybe not next year, but in the next decade or two, if things keep trending this way. Because the right isn’t even paying attention. Trump’s people aren’t paying attention. These groups are organizing openly, growing every month, and nobody’s doing a damn thing to counter it.

That’s why I do Decode the Left and Socialism Saturday. We listen to their real words, their real strategies, not filtered through conservative media spin. If you want to understand what’s actually happening — not just what Fox News says — you have to go straight to the source.