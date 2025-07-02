Decode The Left is a strategic intelligence platform that exposes far-left extremism using their own materials—documents, videos, internal trainings, activist guides, and more. We collect and analyze primary source content directly from radical organizations and break it down into actionable insights for the public, the media, and institutional leaders.

Last night for SPY STREAM, we infiltrated the organizing meeting of the Seattle Revolutionary Socialists. What they said will shock you.

In the first clip, they discussed abolishing the nuclear family.

"Abolition of the nuclear family is part of liberation for women, queer & trans people..."

Watch the first 2:33 of the clip. Your jaw will drop.

In the second clip, they discuss what they mean by “Trans Joy:”

"Trans Joy is political. And there is no greater joy than the joy of militancy."

