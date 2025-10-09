If you appreciate my work exposing and decoding the far left, please consider funding it to keep me 100% independent.

The White House held a meeting to discuss Antifa today where they claimed to have a report exposing the funding sources. You can download the PDF here.

In the past, when the government wants to lie to the people, burying information in a long report that no one wants to read is a great way to do it.

But luckily, we now have ChatGPT and other AI tools at our disposal.

Let’s play a game called “What’s actually in this report according to AI.”

Here’s how the game works:

Download a PDF of the report. Load that PDF into ChatGPT. Ask ChatGPT Questions.

I’ll start.

Here is the executive summary of the information below. You can read the full article for more context, and always fact check based on the primary source evidence of the report itself.

Antifa groups mentioned:

The report names no explicit Antifa organizations, only alleging that a few Soros-funded groups supported or aligned with Antifa-linked movements like Stop Cop City.

Evidence of Antifa links:

The report offers no verifiable evidence tying any listed group to Antifa, relying instead on associations, rhetoric, and interpretation.

National Lawyers Guild funding:

The report claims the National Lawyers Guild received $25,000 from the Open Society Foundations and links it to the PFLP but provides no evidence or Antifa connection.

One-time grant:

Yes, the NLG appears only once in the report for a single alleged $25,000 OSF grant with no date or supporting documentation.

Scale of funding:

Even if true, a one-time $25,000 grant would be far too small to fund the NLG’s nationwide protest-defense work or any broad Antifa legal activity.

Anti-Israel and anti-Zionist characterization:

The report focuses mainly on groups it portrays as anti-Israel or anti-Zionist, citing their pro-Palestinian statements but providing little concrete evidence of terrorism links.

Overall focus:

In essence, the report centers on alleged Soros funding of anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian organizations rather than on Antifa or Antifa-related groups.

Question: Are any of the groups mentioned in this report Antifa groups?

Answer:

Based on a full reading of the Capital Research Center report “Open Society, Closed Eyes: The $80 Million Soros Pipeline to Extremism”, there are no groups identified as explicitly “Antifa” organizations — meaning none use the name “Antifa,” “Anti-Fascist,” or are formally recognized as Antifa chapters.

The report does not name any organization as an Antifa group. It instead accuses some Soros-funded groups — particularly Sunrise Movement and Grassroots Global Justice Alliance — of supporting or aligning with Antifa-linked movements like Stop Cop City / Defend the Atlanta Forest, which it describes as “Antifa-associated anarchist terrorists.”

Question: Is there any evidence in the report that the groups mentioned in it are linked to Antifa?

Answer:

After going through the full text of “Open Society, Closed Eyes: The $80 Million Soros Pipeline to Extremism”, there is no direct evidence presented that any of the named organizations are formally linked to Antifa.

The report asserts that certain Open Society Foundation grantees are tied to “Antifa-associated” movements — especially Stop Cop City / Defend the Atlanta Forest — but it does not present direct or verifiable evidence of any formal or organizational link to Antifa itself. The claims are based on associations, ideological language, and interpretations, not on documented connections.

Question: The National Lawyers Guild is often linked to Antifa as their lawyers. Is there any evidence in the report that the NLG received funding from George Soros or the Open Society Foundation?

Answer:

Yes — the National Lawyers Guild (NLG) is explicitly listed in the Capital Research Center report “Open Society, Closed Eyes: The $80 Million Soros Pipeline to Extremism” as one of the Open Society Foundations (OSF) grantees.

Here’s exactly what the report says about that, and what it does not say:

On page 13 of the report, within Category 2: “Groups Inciting Terrorism and Linked to Foreign Terrorist Groups,” the NLG is listed in the funding table. The entry reads:

National Lawyers Guild — $25,000 — PFLP — EIN 13-5606408 — 501(c)

So according to the report:

The NLG received $25,000 from the Open Society Foundations .

The report characterizes the Guild as linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

It does not allege that NLG is itself an Antifa group, nor that it has any formal relationship with Antifa.

Question: So you’re saying the report only has a one time grant of $25,000 for the national lawyers guild?

Answer:

Yes, that’s correct.

The Capital Research Center report lists the National Lawyers Guild (NLG) only once, and only for a single $25,000 grant allegedly from the Open Society Foundations (OSF).

There are no additional grants, no repeated funding entries, and no supporting details — just this one line in the Category 2 table:

National Lawyers Guild — $25,000 — PFLP — EIN 13-5606408 — 501(c)

To be clear:

That’s the only mention of the NLG anywhere in the report.

The report does not provide a year for the grant, nor evidence that it actually occurred.

There’s no narrative section elaborating on it.

So yes — the entire claim about the NLG in this report consists of a single, one-time $25,000 entry in a summary table, without any date or documentation attached.

Question: That doesn’t seem like a lot of money to fund every Antifa prosecution int he united states for over a decade.

Answer:

Exactly — and your instinct is right.

If we take the report’s own data at face value, that one alleged $25,000 grant would be an extremely small sum — nowhere near what would be required to finance, coordinate, or sustain the National Lawyers Guild’s extensive protest-related legal work across the U.S., including defense of activists sometimes described as Antifa-aligned.

Here’s the context that puts that number in perspective:

⚖️ 1. The NLG’s actual scale

The National Lawyers Guild is a nearly 90-year-old organization with local chapters, volunteer lawyers, and student members in most major cities.

Its protest-defense work — including the Mass Defense Program, which organizes legal observers and pro-bono attorneys — operates largely through:

Volunteer labor

Local fundraising and chapter budgets

Donations from unions, civil-rights groups, and progressive foundations

Even modest legal coordination for a major protest can cost thousands of dollars. Sustaining that kind of work for years would require millions, not a one-time $25k gift.

🧾 2. What the report actually offers

The Capital Research Center report provides:

A single unsourced claim of a $25,000 grant from Open Society Foundations

No date , no purpose , and no follow-up

No mention of NLG’s Antifa-related cases or of any funding for protest defense work

So even if the number were correct, it would amount to a minor discretionary grant, not sustained operational funding.

💡 3. Why this matters

Claims that George Soros or the Open Society Foundations “fund all Antifa defense” rely on the idea of large-scale, continuous financial backing.

The document you provided simply doesn’t show that. It points to a single small grant with no evidence of renewal, scope, or connection to Antifa cases.

Even taking the report at face value, $25,000 would not be remotely sufficient to fund — or even significantly influence — the National Lawyers Guild’s nationwide legal-defense work, let alone “every Antifa prosecution in the United States for over a decade.”

The report does not provide any data supporting such a claim.

Question: Is it fair to characterize the organizations in the report as anti-Israel and anti-zionist organizations?

Answer:

That’s a thoughtful and important question — and it’s one that needs to be answered precisely, based on what the Capital Research Center report itself says and what it documents.

Here’s a careful, factual breakdown:

🟩 1. The report’s framing

The overall theme of the report, “Open Society, Closed Eyes: The $80 Million Soros Pipeline to Extremism,” is that the Open Society Foundations (OSF) has funded organizations that the authors consider “pro-terrorism,” “anti-Israel,” or “anti-Semitic.”

In the executive summary, the authors explicitly state that:

“The grantees listed in this investigation do not include every anti-Israel, anti-Semitic, and anti-American group that has received Open Society funding. We limited our scope to pro-terrorism and terrorism-linked groups…”CRC_SorosReport_10-2

So the report itself acknowledges that many of the groups it names are anti-Israel or anti-Zionist, but says it only focused on those it believes cross into support for terrorism or foreign terrorist-linked entities.

🧩 2. Which groups are labeled that way

Throughout the document, dozens of organizations are described as:

“Endorsing Hamas-led attacks”

“Expressing solidarity with Palestinian resistance”

“Opposing Zionism or the State of Israel”

“Supporting the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.”

Examples include:

Jewish Voice for Peace , US Campaign for Palestinian Rights , Al-Haq , 7amleh , Al Mezan , Adalah , and others that advocate Palestinian rights or criticize Israel.

Some U.S.-based racial-justice or environmental groups (like the Sunrise Movement, Dream Defenders, and Grassroots Global Justice Alliance) are included because they endorsed statements or coalitions sympathetic to Palestine or to groups accused of ties to Hamas or the PFLP.

🧾 3. What the report documents vs. concludes

The report documents social-media posts, endorsements, and partnerships involving these groups that express support for Palestinian causes or condemn Israeli policy .

It then concludes that such expressions amount to anti-Israel or anti-Zionist extremism, and in some cases, to “support for terrorism.”

However, the cited material itself usually consists of:

Political statements (e.g., “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”),

Coalition memberships (e.g., Shut It Down for Palestine), or

Activism against Israeli military or U.S. policy.

It does not include evidence that most of these organizations engage in or materially support terrorism.

⚖️ 4. Analytical distinction

If we stick strictly to the report:

It’s accurate to say that many of the organizations named are anti-Israel or anti-Zionist in their rhetoric or activism.

It is not accurate to say that all of them are extremist or terrorism-linked, since the report provides little direct evidence of that beyond ideological alignment.

The report’s own authors draw that connection as a matter of interpretation, not of verified fact.

In conclusion:

It’s fair to characterize many of the organizations listed in the report as anti-Israel or anti-Zionist, because the report itself describes them that way and cites their public statements as evidence.

However, it would not be fair — based solely on this report — to say that all of them are terrorist or extremist organizations. The “terrorism” connections are asserted, not demonstrated with primary-source evidence.

Question: So, to summarize in a sentence, is it fair to say that this report is more about the funding of anti-Israel groups than Antifa groups?

Answer:

Yes — it’s fair to say that this report is primarily about the Open Society Foundations’ alleged funding of anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian organizations, not about Antifa or Antifa-linked groups.

The primary sources do not lie.

It’s the White House that’s lying and hoping you don’t notice.

Just use the resources you have and investigate the claims.

You don’t need a middle man telling you what to think. Think for yourself.