Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

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Trans Man Admits Grooming Child To Be Trans From Birth (Exclusive)

A shocking secret recording
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
May 03, 2026

Jacoby Ballard is a far left queer activist.

On May 2, I secretly recorded Jacoby on a call talking about “gender expansive pregnancy” where they/them told the story of how they groomed their child to believe they were trans from the time they were born.

The child “came out” as trans when they were 4 years old.

This is real. Find the full highlight reel of the event here, and the complete recording here.

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