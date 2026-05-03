Trans Man Admits Grooming Child To Be Trans From Birth (Exclusive)

Jacoby Ballard is a far left queer activist.

On May 2, I secretly recorded Jacoby on a call talking about “gender expansive pregnancy” where they/them told the story of how they groomed their child to believe they were trans from the time they were born.

The child “came out” as trans when they were 4 years old.

This is real. Find the full highlight reel of the event here, and the complete recording here.