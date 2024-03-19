This is original undercover journalism that you won’t see anywhere else.

My work is completely grassroots funded by people like you, and my only obligation is to tell you the truth and show you the receipts. If you appreciate my content, please consider a subscription for $8/month or $80/year.

Subscribe to Support My Work

If you can’t financially support my work, please consider sharing it with your friends and family to spread the message. I can’t do it without you.

On March 16-17, 2024, I went undercover at the Transforming Gender Conference at the University of Colorado at Boulder. The event was completely free and appears to be funded by the university’s Student Affairs division (which means it was taxpayer-funded).

I’ve been covering the left for almost four years and truly thought I had seen it all.

But what I’m going to show you today left my jaw (figuratively) on the floor.

Meet Jacob Lester and Ayden Parish.

You’ll notice in the picture below that it looks like they’re only one presenter.

That’s because Jacob (pronouns it/its or he/him) and Ayden (they/them) are two entities within the same body. They share the body with four additional entities for a total of six.

One of those entities is a PhD student at the University of Colorado, although it is unclear which one will be granted the actual degree.

Jacob and Ayden presented a session regarding being trans while having more than one entity in the body.

Yes, they did switch back and forth during the presentation.

In the presentation, they advanced the idea that dissociative identity disorder is its own gender identity, complete with its own flag, called “systemgender,” the sum of all genders in the system.

See for yourself in this highlight reel using audio I recorded and photos I took during the presentation from the front row:

There were multiple trans/queer attendees in the audience who considered themselves to be a system. I know because they spoke up about it later in the presentation during the Q&A to share their perspective.

During the presentation, Jacob and Ayden spoke out against psychiatry and advised systems in the audience to avoid telling their therapist they are part of a system until after they transition.

They shared they didn’t tell their own therapist about the multiple beings that existed within them for five years after they had their own surgery.

The concern was that if the therapist knows about the dissociative identity disorder, they may not be inclined to write a letter they need for surgery.

See for yourself:

Want to see the full presentation?

It’s available to supporters of my work below.

Subscribe here to fund future undercover journalism and I’ll show you stories you won’t find anywhere else about how the left is transforming out country.

Fund My Undercover Journalism